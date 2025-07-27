Native News Weekly (July 27, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff July 27, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

House Appropriations Committee Passes Funding for FY 2026 for Indian Country

On July 14, 2025, the House Appropriations Committee released the Fiscal Year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies bill. It includes support for critical investments in Indian Country, including programs for Tribal public safety, justice, and the Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program, estimated at $550 million. Tribal Public Safety and Justice programs received $771.84 million, a 39% increase from FY 2025 enacted levels

The National Congress of the American Indians (NCAI) commended the efforts of Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK), Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), and their colleagues in the House for ensuring tribal priorities and programs are supported in this spending bill. As the Senate continues its parallel appropriations process, NCAI calls on the Senate to conform its appropriations levels to those of the House.

“This legislation is meaningful progress in honoring the federal government’s obligations to Tribal Nations,” said NCAI President Mark Macarro. “The bottom line is that the House Appropriations Committee, under Chairman Cole’s and Ranking Member DeLauro’s leadership, kept their commitment to Indian Country and presented a budget that supports critical programs and reflects the priorities of tribal governments.”

FCC Native News Update – July 2025

Chairman Carr 'A Build Agenda for America' Speech

Chairman Brendan Carr delivered the first major policy speech of his Chairmanship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on July 2, 2025. In the speech, he outlined his “Build America Agenda” for the Federal Communications Commission.

Highlights from Chairman Carr’s Build America Agenda: Unleashing High-Speed Infrastructure Build Restoring America’s Leadership in Wireless Boosting America’s Space Economy Cutting Red Tape and Modernizing FCC Operations Advancing National Security and Public Safety Strengthening America’s Workforce

The FCC has released Agendas for Two Open Meetings

July 24th Open FCC Meeting

Chairman Carr announced that the following items are on the agenda for the Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025:

OPEN COMMENT PERIODS

The FCC seeks comment from the public in its rulemakings, typically through a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. Visit the FCC’s website at https://www.fcc.gov/, or go to “Proposed FCC Rulemakings” at https://www.fcc.gov/proposed-rulemakings for more information on open proceedings.

FCC Proposes Action to Improve Next Generation 911

On March 28, 2025, the FCC released a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 25-21), under PS Docket Nos. 21-479 and 13-75, seeking comment on proposed updates to Commission rules to ensure the resiliency, reliability, interoperability, and accessibility of Next Generation 911 (NG911) networks. The FNPRM seeks comment on proposed requirements for reliability and interoperability that would apply to covered 911 service providers and proposed requirements for Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) providers to support interoperability in the interstate transfer of 911 calls and data.

On July 8, 2025, the FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau issued an order (DA 25-580) granting an extension of time for the comment and reply comment period to the following dates: Comment Date: August 4, 2025 Reply Comment Date: September 17, 2025



FCC Proposes Revision of the Commission’s Rules to Establish More Efficient Spectrum Sharing between Non-Geostationary (NGSO) and Geostationary (GSO) Satellite Systems

The FCC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 25-23), under the SB Docket No. 25-157, seeking to develop a substantial technical record concerning modern and efficient spectrum sharing among NGSO fixed-satellite service (FSS) systems and GSO FSS and broadcasting-satellite service (BSS) networks in the 10.7-12.7, 17.3-18.6, and 19.7-20.2 GHz bands, while ensuring that any rule changes do not affect the continued protection of co-frequency terrestrial services. Comment Date: July 28, 2025 Reply Comment Date: August 27, 2025



