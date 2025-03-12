Mo Brings Plenty for President? He Says "If Trump can be President, I know I can"

Details By Levi Rickert March 12, 2025

LAS VEGAS — Speaking before at the National Native American Human Resources Association's Gala at the Palms in Las Vegas, “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty (Lakota) spoke about the strength of unity.

Wearing his trademark black cowboy with black braids, he posed two questions: “What would happen if all our people came together, united?” and “What would the end result be?”

“The end result would be very positive. The end result would be cultural diversity in this country. The end result would be the end of racism,” Brings Plenty said.

Brings Plenty said people should concentrate on the positive side to diversity. He said the country needs to get to: “We the people.”

“We the People. It doesn't matter how dark or light, or what our hair looks like. We are all human beings at the end of the day,” Brings Plenty said.

“I know I said this before, but I’m really, really seriously thinking about it, because if Trump can be president, I know I can be. It’s not about me. It’s about us. It’s about you. It’s about Indian Country.”

It’s true, he did say it before.

Back in May 2022, Brings Plenty was on stage at the 2022 Reservation Economic Summit (RES) in Las Vegas being interviewed by Chris James, president and CEO of the National Center for American Enterprise Development.

James asked the popular actor what is next for him after Yellowstone.

“Yellowstone's going to be kind of hard, tough to top. But in the end, I do have an idea, and my idea has been a dream for a while. I think when the time is right, maybe I'll start pursuing it and make it a reality. And that is to be the next President of the United States.”

“There's no one saying that I can't do it other than myself and $20 million. I asked how I get my main foot in the hat for the presidency? An individual told me ‘Well, firstly, you’d have to raise $20 million.’ I said ‘Okay, I got a few good horses. I’ll campaign riding on horseback across the country.’ So, if you ever see me on horseback riding across the country, you know what's up,” Brings Plenty told James.

His answer pleased the audience that clapped and gave out some whooping sounds.

