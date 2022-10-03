Minnesotta Governor Tim Walz Proclaims Sept. 30 “Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools.”

Details By Native News Online Staff October 03, 2022

Last Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation to commemorate Sept. 30 as a “Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools.”

The proclamation recognizes that “for over 150 years, the United States pursued, embraced, or permitted a policy of forced assimilation of American Indians, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian people through the federal Indian boarding school system,” including 23 Indian boarding schools in the state of Minnesota.

“Today, we honor the Native children who never returned home from U.S. Indian boarding schools in Minnesota and across the country,” Gov. Walz wrote on Twitter. “We must recognize the history and ongoing legacy of these schools to move forward with better strategies to support and protect Native communities.”

On the National Day of Remembrance, the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) hosted a candlelight vigil at the Minnesota State capitol. The event featured prayers, dances and songs that honored boarding school survivors and the Native children that never made it home to their families.

“Today’s proclamation from Governor Tim Walz is an act of truth, justice, and healing. We appreciate the Governor and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan for their leadership,” Deborah Parker (Tulalip), Chief Executive Officer of NABS, said in a statement. “The irreparable harm cannot be undone, but we as a country can begin to formally acknowledge the truth about what happened to hundreds of thousands of our Native people. That is the foundation for a future of healing that our boarding school survivors and their descendants deserve.”

Tell Us What You Think message_text enter_name Your Name Your Email * The 2022 midterm elections take place November 8, 2022. If you’re like many, you might be wondering exactly what that has to do with you. So tell us what to report: What do you want to know about how politics and government are most impacting your life right now? * Sign me up for the daily newsletter Please verify submit Thank you for taking time to share your thoughts with us today. Please turn on javascript to submit your data. Thank you!

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter