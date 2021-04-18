Minn. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Tweets Minnesota is “A Place Where It is Not Safe to be Black”

Details By Native News Online Staff April 18, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D), a tribal citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, tweeted on Sunday afternoon that Minnesota is “a place where it is not safe to be Black.”

Her comments come one week after the Daunte Wright, Jr., was killed by a 26-year veteran Brooklyn Center, Minn. police officer who claimed she thought she was using her taser gun, not her service revolver.

Flannagan’s post to Twitter came one day before the jury will hear the closing arguments in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with the third-degree murder of George Floyd.

Here is the Lt. Governor’s Tweet:

“This week I have felt my role as a mother so deeply,” wrote Flanagan, describing “heartbreaking conversations” she had had with her daughter regarding Wright’s death.

“We must never forget the reason there are protesters and law enforcement in our streets is because Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop,” Flanagan continued. “Katie Wright lost her son. Daunte Wright, Jr. — not yet 2 years old — lost his father. Daunte Wright should still be alive.”

“As a child advocate,” she declared, “I am grappling with the stark reality: Minnesota is a place where it is not safe to be Black. This is the essence of an emergency we face.”

“This is our reputation, and this is our shame,” she wrote, advocating for her state to rethink policing and crowd control, to “find the right balance between safety and that free expression.”

“Going forward, our moral imperative is to ensure that the sets of circumstances and conditions that led to the death of Daunte Wright, Sr. will be different for Daunte Wright, Jr. and every other child like him.”

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff