Michigan AG Nessel Creates Missing or Murdered Indigenous People Task Force

Tags

Details By Neely Bardwell November 25, 2024

Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the formation of the Missing or Murdered Indigenous People Task Force marking a significant step forward in the fight against systemic issues that have plagued Indigenous populations for generations.

“The MMIP Task Force marks a critical first step in combatting abuse and violence against Indigenous people in Michigan,” said Attorney General Nessel. “By prosecuting and tackling the root causes of these crimes, working directly with this broad coalition of MMIP Task Force members, we can build safer communities and pave the way for justice for the families and victims impacted by this crisis. I look forward to working alongside tribal leaders and state, federal, and nonprofit partners to create real, systematic change for Michigan's Indigenous population.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Studies indicate that nearly 85 percent of Indigenous women experience violence in their lifetime. The formation of the MMIP Task Force will focus on bridging gaps in law enforcement responses and implementing best practices to support victims and their families.

The formation of the task force is being applauded by local Native organizations in Michigan for taking a step forward in the fight to protect the most vulnerable.

“Attorney General Nessel’s leadership is a beacon of hope for our communities,” said Andrea Pierce, Chair and co-founder of the Anishinaabek Caucus. “Her commitment to working alongside Indigenous leaders and advocates demonstrates a genuine dedication to justice and healing. We believe that this Task Force will not only bring awareness to this crisis but also foster real, tangible changes in how these cases are handled.”

The Department of Attorney General held the first MMIP Task Force meeting in September 2024, bringing together tribal leaders, state and federal agencies, and advocacy groups to discuss raising awareness, identifying contributing factors, and developing Michigan-specific solutions to the MMIP crisis. The next MMIP Task Force meeting will be in December 2024.

“My hope is that this task force will help develop and support such a robust multi-jurisdictional response to the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous people that it can be felt by communities throughout Indian Country, and that real change occurs to make our people feel safer, more protected and heard, and that we not only find justice for victims but realize a reduction in the number of future victims through a focus on prevention,” said James Williams, Jr., Tribal Chairman of the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.

Other Michigan tribal representatives shared their appreciation as well.

“The Gun Lake Tribe appreciates the collaboration with Michigan Attorney General Nessel and her office on the formation of the MMIP Task Force,” said Virginia Sprague-Vanderband, Gun Lake Tribal Council Member. "This grassroots cause which began as MMIW and has turned from the focus solely on women to people are important to our tribal community. In a community that focuses on the wellbeing and protection of all our citizens, we knew we had to participate. Our tribe also has an internal task force focused on policies and procedures that protect these rights from National Indian Child Welfare Association, Domestic Violence, and MMIP. It is an honor to have three Gun Lake Tribe leaders on this statewide task force: Jodie Palmer, Tribal Council Vice-Chair, Liz Cook, General Counsel, and myself Virginia Sprague-Vanderband, Tribal Council. We are excited to be a part of this effort and applaud the state's commitment to this movement.”

“We’re grateful that Attorney General Nessel is leading this new effort to address the heartbreaking issue of violence impacting Indigenous people,” said Dorie Rios, Chair of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. “For too long this issue has been largely ignored by local, state and federal law enforcement officials, leaving Tribal members to feel like second-class citizens. This task force will help bring change to a long-overlooked human rights issue.”

"As someone who has worked as a social worker in tribal governments here in Michigan and across the country, I have witnessed up close the need to bring greater attention to reducing the high rates of violence within indigenous communities,” said Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Chairman Austin Lowes.

More Stories Like This

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism That Holds Power to Account With the election now decided, Native News Online is recommitting to our core mission: rigorous oversight of federal Indian policy and its impact on tribal communities. The previous Trump administration’s record on Indian Country — from the reduction of sacred sites to aggressive energy development on tribal lands — demands heightened vigilance as we enter this new term. Our Indigenous-centered newsroom will provide unflinching coverage of policies affecting tribal sovereignty, sacred site protection, MMIR issues, water rights, Indian health, and economic sovereignty. This critical watchdog journalism requires resources. Your support, in any amount, helps maintain our independent, Native-serving news coverage. Every contribution helps keep our news free for all of our relatives. Please donate today to ensure Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. Donate Free Newsletter