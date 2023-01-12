Mashpee Tribe Offers Show of Support for Chairman Charged in Thefts

Tags

One week after pleading not guilty to two criminal theft charges, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Brian Weeden returned to work today amid a show of support from the Tribe.

Chairman Weeden, 30, had been on paid leave since early December 2022, when he was identified as a suspect in the theft of cultural items from the Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth, Mass. He was charged with breaking and entering and felony larceny of more than $1,200, according to Plymouth District Court.

Weeden pleaded not guilty to the charges in Plymouth District Court on Jan. 5.

At a tribal council meeting last night—the final day of Weeden’s paid leave—tribal council members discussed the situation with their chairman, according to the tribal spokesperson, Steven Peters.

In a statement provided to Native News Online, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council said the following regarding Weeden’s return from the leave: “Brian Weeden was elected Chairman in 2021 and has served his people in that capacity continuously since his election. Chairman Weeden has worked effectively for his people securing land in trust, a record amount of grant funding, and strengthening our cultural ties and economic development for future generations. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe stands united with our Chairman and Tribal Council.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

On Dec. 15, the council wrote in a statement that they regard the charges against Weeden as “a personal matter to be resolved by the courts.”

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW), the attacks on tribal sovereignty at the Supreme Court and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Please consider a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10 to help fund us throughout the year. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter