LINKS to the White House Tribal Nations Summit

Details By Native News Online Staff November 15, 2021

The White House Tribal Nations Summit brings together tribal nation leaders from the 574 federally recognized tribes and federal governement officials, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, in a two-day nation-to-nation summit.

This summit fulfills a campaign promise made by the Biden-Harris ticket made during last year's presidential election.

White House Tribal Nations Summit Agenda

Day 1- Monday, November 15, 2021

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Eastern Time *All times are estimates and subject to change

Day 1 Tribal Nations Summit Streaming Link:

11:00 a.m. - Eastern Time

Welcome Remarks Secretary Deb Haaland- US Department of the Interior President Joe Biden First Lady Jill Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland

12:15 p.m. - Eastern Time

Policy Panel: Combatting Covid-19 in Indian Country Featuring Tribal leaders in conversation with: Secretary Xavier Becerra- US Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Anthony Fauci- Chief Medical Officer to the President

1:25 p.m. - Eastern Time

Policy Panel: Native American Educations and Native Languages Featuring Tribal leaders in conversation with: Secretary Miguel Cardona- US Department of Education Secretary Deb Haaland- US Department of the Interior

2:30 – Eastern Time

Policy Panel: Public Safety and Justice Featuring Tribal leaders in conversation with: Secretary Deb Haaland- US Department of the Interior Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco- US Department of Justice Secretary Dennis McDonough- US Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Tom Vilsack- US Department of Agriculture White House Tribal Nations Summit Agenda

Day 2- Tuesday, November 16, 2021

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Eastern Time *All times are estimates and subject to change

Day 2 Tribal Nations Summit Streaming Link:

11:00 a.m. – Eastern Time

Welcome Remarks White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez

11:00 a.m. – Eastern Time

Policy Panel: Climate Change Impacts and Solutions Featuring Tribal leaders in conversation with: White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory

12:20 p.m. – Eastern Time

Policy Panel: Tribal Treaty Rights and Sacred Lands Featuring Tribal leaders in conversation with: Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland- Bureau of Indian Affairs Secretary Janet Yellen- US Department of the Treasury White House Domestic Policy Director Susan Rice

1:15 p.m. – Eastern Time

Administration Listening Session Featuring Tribal leaders in conversation with: Secretary Deb Haaland- US Department of Interior Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland- Bureau of Indian Affairs General Counsel Sam Bagenstos – Office of Management and Budget Special Assistant to the President Libby Washburn- White House

2:30 p.m. – Eastern Time

Policy Panel: Economic and Workforce Development Featuring Tribal leaders in conversation with: Secretary Marty Walsh- US Department of Labor Administrator Isabella Guzman- Small Business Administration American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling

3:30 p.m. – Eastern Time

Policy Panel: Infrastructure, Housing, and Energy Featuring Tribal leaders in conversation with: Secretary Jennifer Granholm- US Department of Energy Secretary Pete Buttigieg- US Department of Transportation US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo Vice President Kamala Harris

