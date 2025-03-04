Letter to the Editor: Tribal Wins from First Half of Legislative Session in North Dakota

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 04, 2025

Four Democractic members of the North Dakota Legislative Assembly, State Representatives Jayme Davis (D-Rolette), Collete Brown (D-Warwick), Lisa Finley-DeVille (D-Mandaree), and Senator Richard Marcellais (D-Belcourt), submittted the following Letter to the Editor for publication highlighting successess made during the first half of the North Dakota session:

Dear Readers:

The 2025 session of the North Dakota Legislative Assembly has reached its halfway mark, and it has already been a successful session for North Dakota’s Indigenous community and the sovereignty of Tribal Nations.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

With HB 1535, the House voted to create a new “Feather Alert” that provides public notice of a missing Indigenous person just like current Silver and Amber Alerts already provide notice of a missing senior citizen or child. HB 1199 was also adopted to ensure tribal leaders are represented on the statewide commission working to solve the MMIP crisis.

Likewise, HB 1455 increases government-to-government collaboration by requiring the state Indian Affairs Commission to consult with tribal chairs on any proposed legislation impacting tribal communities. HB 1603 will help the state follow federal law by providing money to return ancestors’ remains and Indigenous artifacts to their rightful homes. Another commendable bill for Indian Country is HB 1545, which proclaims Indigenous Peoples' Day here in North Dakota.

Among these important achievements, there were still many missed opportunities with bills that failed to pass, including a bill to fix unfair tax treatment of motor vehicles purchased by Native Americans, a bill to study the environmental impact of oil and gas development on tribal communities, and a bill to enhance the implementation of Native American history curriculum in our state’s schools. We will continue to fight for these and other important priorities despite these setbacks.

However, let's not let those setbacks overshadow the important and impactful wins we've already made this year. When we say, “representation matters,” this is exactly what we mean. Because North Dakota’s tribal communities now have multiple elected lawmakers who know the unique needs of our constituents, we are already making better public policy and showing there is broad, bipartisan support for these crucial investments in Indian Country. Let’s keep up this momentum in the second half of the session and make sure these good bills become good laws signed by Governor Armstrong.

Rep. Jayme Davis

Rep. Collete Brown

Rep. Lisa Finley-DeVille

Sen. Richard Marcellais

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter