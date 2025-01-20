Leonard Peltier to Leave Prison After 50 Years as Biden Grants Commutation

Details By Brian Edwards January 20, 2025

President Biden announced today he will commute Leonard Peltier's life sentence to home confinement, marking a major victory for tribal nations and advocates who have long fought for the Native American activist's release.

Peltier, 80, has spent nearly 50 years in federal prison after being convicted for the 1975 deaths of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He has maintained his innocence throughout his imprisonment.

A White House statement cited Peltier's advanced age, deteriorating health, and the extensive support for his release from tribal nations, Nobel Peace laureates, former law enforcement officials, and human rights organizations.

"This commutation will enable Mr. Peltier to spend his remaining days in home confinement but will not pardon him for his underlying crimes," according to the White House statement.

The decision comes after decades of campaigns by Native American leaders and organizations who have questioned the fairness of Peltier's trial and conviction. Even the former U.S. Attorney whose office handled Peltier's prosecution and appeal supported granting clemency.

The White House noted Peltier's "close ties to and leadership in the Native American community" as a factor in the decision.

The commutation of Peltier’s sentence comes after increased advocacy from tribal leaders, congressional members, human rights advocates and even former prosecutors who were involved in the case.

Last week, more than 120 tribal leaders, including National Congress of American Indians President Mark Macarro (Chairman of the Pechanga Band of Indians) and Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, signed a letter urging Biden to grant clemency. In December, Macarro raised Peltier’s case directly with Biden during a flight on Air Force One, highlighting that Peltier was among the oldest surviving Indian boarding school survivors.

Peltier, an enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, spent three years at the Wahpeton Indian School in North Dakota as a child — a story he shared with Native News Online in 2022.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), outgoing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) wrote: “I am beyond words about the commutation of Leonard Peltier. His release from prison signifies a measure of justice that has long evaded so many Native Americans for so many decades. I am grateful that Leonard can now go home to his family. I applaud President Biden for this action and understanding what this means to Indian Country.”

In her Tweet, she linked to the Biden administration’s release in White House press room, but the post had been removed during the presidential transition and was not included on the Biden White House archive.

Kevin Sharp, former Chief U.S. District Court judge and Peltier’s attorney, called Biden’s decision “an enormous step toward healing and reconciliation with the Native American people in this country.” Sharp, who filed Peltier’s original clemency petition in 2019, said Biden’s “act of mercy” will allow Peltier to return to his reservation and live out his remaining days.

The case has drawn international attention over the decades, with supporters like Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Pope Francis advocating for Peltier’s release. Sharp represented Peltier for five years before NDN Collective took the lead on clemency efforts.

“Leonard Peltier’s freedom today is the result of 50 years of intergenerational resistance, organizing, and advocacy,” Nick Tilsen, NDN Collective Founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Leonard Peltier’s liberation is our liberation – we will honor him by bringing him back to his homelands to live out the rest of his days surrounded by loved ones, healing, and reconnecting with his land and culture.

“Today’s decision shows the combined power of grassroots organizing and advocacy at the highest levels of government. We are grateful to President Biden and the leadership of Secretary Deb Haaland,” Holly Cook Macarro, government affairs or NDN Collective, said. “All of us here today stand on the shoulders of three generations of activists who have fought for justice for Leonard Peltier. Today is a monumental victory – the day that Leonard Peltier finally goes home.”

Judith LeBlanc (Caddo), executive director of the Native Organizers Alliance released a statement as well, saying: “Our hearts are full for Leonard Peltier, his family, and all of Indian Country as he finally gets to go home after nearly 50 years behind bars. Leonard’s incarceration came to symbolize the injustices Native peoples face in defending our lands and civil and inherent rights. His resilience has stood as a testament to the enduring strength of Native peoples in the face of systemic racism and oppression.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, released the following statement: “If there were ever a case that merited compassionate release, Leonard Peltier’s was it,” said Schatz. “President Biden did the right thing by showing this aging man in poor health mercy and allowing him to return home to spend whatever days he has remaining with his loved ones. I thank President Biden and the countless advocates who’ve worked tirelessly over the years to secure Peltier’s release.”

Neely Bardwell provided reporting on this story.

