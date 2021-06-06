Lakota Spiritual Leader Leonard Crow Dog Walked On at 79

RAPID CITY, S.D.— Chief Leonard Crow Dog (Sicangu Lakota), a highly respected medicine man who served as a spiritual leader during the American Indian Movement’s 71-day siege of Wounded Knee on the Pineridge Indian Reservation in 1973, began his journey to the spirit world shortly after midnight Sunday at the Lakota Home, in Rapid City, S.D. He was 79.

“It has sadly come to our attention that, at approximately 12:40 am, Chief Leonard Crow Dog has made his journey to the Spirit World. This is a huge loss to the Indigenous community of Turtle Island and to the American Indian Movement.” Philip Yenyo, executive director, American Indian Movement of Ohio posted on his Facebook page.

Chief Crow Dog was suffering from colon cancer at the time of his death.

Native News Online will publish an obituary for Chief Crow Dog on Monday.

Arthur Jacobs contributed to this article.

