Lakota Sioux Woman, LaVonne Roach, Among Those Pardoned by Trump Overnight

Details By Native News Online Staff January 20, 2021

WASHINGTON — Overnight outgoing President Donald Trump issued a pardon to his former aide Steven Bannon. Additionally, Trump issued dozens of other pardons to individuals with lower public profiles. Among the list of individuals pardoned overnight by Trump is LaVonne Roach, a tribal citizen of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, who has been incarcerated since 1997 for a non-violent drug charge.

Roach, 56, who was convicted of a Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine charge in 1997 by a South Dakota jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Roach admits she was a drug addict and dealer, who became romantically involved with a drug kingpin.

She was scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023.

“I am responsible for not only hurting my family but my community with the poison I distributed,” Roach told Truthout in Dec. 2016.

Roach has been considered a model inmate. While incarcerated, Roach completed a non-residential drug program. Additionally, she completed two-year paralegal courses and has taught GED courses to other inmates.

Since being incarcerated, Roach’s father and mother passed away. She has three children and several grandchildren.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff