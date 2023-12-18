fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Kansas School District That Forced Native American Boy to Cut Hair Changes Dress Code

Tags

Details
A Kansas school board has voted unanimously to rescind a dress code policy that forced an eight-year-old Native American to cut his hair to attend school. 


Last week, The Girard School District Board of Education removed a district dress code policy that stipulates boys’ hair cannot “touch the collar of a crew neck t-shirt … or extend below the earlobes.” 

The vote came after school administrators violated an eight-year-old Native American boy’s cultural and religious freedoms this September when they required him to cut his long hair to conform to school policy.

Enjoying Native News Coverage?
NNO Logo Make A Donation Here

The boy, a member of the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma, had been growing his hair for more than a year after seeing tribal men wear their hair long at the Nation’s annual gathering of the Little Turtles, according to the letter the ACLU sent Girard School District administrators on November 17. The boy was attending Haderlein Elementary School in Girard, Kansas. 

The boy’s mother learned of the school’s “Boy’s hair length” policy in August 2023 and visited the school the following month to request an exemption for her son “because of his Native American heritage and spiritual beliefs,” according to the ACLU. The school’s policy forbids boys, but not girls, from wearing their hair long. 

On September 23, 2023, Haderlein Elementary School Assistant Principal Joni Benso emailed the student’s mother, informing her that if her child’s hair was not cut by the following Monday, “he would be sent home.”   

According to the ACLU, after seeking a religious exemption to the policy and attempting to contact the district supervisor, the boy’s mother cut his hair out of fear that her son would be suspended.  

The ACLU released a statement on Friday stating the school board took the correct action in updating the dress code policy. 

 “Sex-based appearance codes reflect and reinforce harmful sex stereotypes, disproportionately discriminate against students of color — in particular by imposing cultural and religious harm, and have nothing to do with a student’s ability to learn,” the statement read.

“Corrective action such as this is part of how we move forward from that painful legacy. Kansas schools should proactively review their policies to ensure no other child is forced to cut his hair to attend school again.”

More Stories Like This

Owners of Hotel in South Dakota Release an Apology Letter for Banning Native Americans
Native News Weekly (December 17, 2023): D.C. Briefs
Q&A: Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on The Road to Healing Tour
Native Bidaské with Joseph Yracheta, M.S., on Improving Health in Indian Country

 
In a world filled with inaccurate narratives about Native Americans, we spotlight the overlooked, unheard and underrepresented stories that are often overlooked by the mainstream media. Our journalism is free for all to read, but it is not free to produce. Your donation provides the much-needed financial support for us to produce inclusive Indigenous journalism that inspires, informs and uplifts Native Americans. Thank you for being a force behind our work. Together, we are rewriting the narrative.
 
About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].

 
 