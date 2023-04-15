Interior Secretary Haaland & Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to Lead US Delegation at UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues

Details By Native News Online Staff April 15, 2023

NEW YORK – The United States Mission to the United Nations Friday announced the U.S. delegation to the 22nd Session of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, to be held April 17-28 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, will serve as Heads of Delegation. Secretary Haaland will deliver a keynote address during the opening session Monday, April 17.

The theme of this year’s session is “Indigenous Peoples, human health, planetary and territorial health and climate change: a rights-based approach."

Several tribal leaders and others from throughout Indian Country are expected to attend the forum. Among the attendees will be National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp (Quinault), who will speak on environmental issues.



The Biden-Harris administration remains committed to strengthening U.S. government relations with U.S. tribal leaders and advancing the well-being of Indigenous peoples across the globe, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior.







