fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tags

Details

WASHINGTON — After experiencing mild symptoms, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo)  tested positive for COVID-19 today. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted, and encourages everyone to stay current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms.

Secretary Haaland is isolating and working remotely.

More Stories Like This

DOI Releases Final Report on the Traumatic Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools
Testimonies from The Road to Healing Tour
Tribal Chief Ben Elected to MDAH Board of Trustees
Native News Weekly (July 28, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Join us in observing 100 years of Native American citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," observing their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive.

About The Author
Levi Rickert
Author: Levi RickertEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Levi "Calm Before the Storm" Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at [email protected].