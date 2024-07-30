Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Tests Positive for COVID-19

- Details
- By Levi Rickert
-
WASHINGTON — After experiencing mild symptoms, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) tested positive for COVID-19 today. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted, and encourages everyone to stay current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms.
Secretary Haaland is isolating and working remotely.
