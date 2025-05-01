Indigenous Tourism Association Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week May 4-10 with its Top Indigenous Experiences List of 2025

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA)—the only national organization solely devoted to advancing cultural tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States—invites travelers to explore Indigenous destinations and experiences this travel season, as the U.S. Travel Association celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 4–10, 2025.
To mark the occasion, AIANTA proudly unveils its Top 10 Indigenous Experiences of 2025, a curated list showcasing the richness and diversity of Native cultures through exceptional cultural tourism opportunities across the U.S. From immersive festivals and visits to sacred historical sites, to outdoor adventures and reflective retreats, the list offers something for every traveler. Each experience invites visitors to connect with the vibrant traditions, heritage, and contemporary lives of Indigenous peoples, fostering greater cultural understanding and appreciation.
"National Travel and Tourism Week is the perfect time to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous tourism to the U.S. travel industry," Sherry L. Rupert (Paiute/Washoe), CEO, American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association said. "Indigenous tourism not only offers enriching experiences for travelers but also supports the economic development of Native Nations and helps preserve their cultural heritage. Our Top 10 list provides travelers with an exceptional starting point for discovering the incredible diversity and depth of Indigenous cultures in the U.S."
AIANTA's 2025 Top Indigenous Experiences List showcases destinations and experiences across the country, including:
-
2025 Indigenous Destination of the Year - Inn of the Mountain Gods, New Mexico
-
2025 Best Cultural Heritage Experience - Choctaw Cultural Center, Oklahoma
-
2025 Excellence in Customer Service - Paragon Casino Resort, Louisiana
-
Cultural Sites that Inspire: The Hibulb Cultural Center, Washington and The Chickasaw Cultural Center, Oklahoma
-
Character is Power: No Voice is Too Soft - Hoʻokipa Hawaiʻi Weekend
-
Happy Trails: Adventure Awaits - Fire Mountain Trails, North Carolina
-
Escape & Wander - Pacific Alaska Tours, Alaska
-
Whisper to the Past: Uncovering History - Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, Florida and The Ute Indian Museum, Colorado
-
Serenity of Still Waters - The Pyramid Lake, Nevada
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
The Fight for Recognition Advances: Nevada Senate Heard Indigenous Peoples’ Day Bill
Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?
Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting.
Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.
Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.
Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today.