Indigenous Tourism Association Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week May 4-10 with its Top Indigenous Experiences List of 2025

Details By Native News Online Staff May 01, 2025

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA)—the only national organization solely devoted to advancing cultural tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States—invites travelers to explore Indigenous destinations and experiences this travel season, as the U.S. Travel Association celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 4–10, 2025.

To mark the occasion, AIANTA proudly unveils its Top 10 Indigenous Experiences of 2025, a curated list showcasing the richness and diversity of Native cultures through exceptional cultural tourism opportunities across the U.S. From immersive festivals and visits to sacred historical sites, to outdoor adventures and reflective retreats, the list offers something for every traveler. Each experience invites visitors to connect with the vibrant traditions, heritage, and contemporary lives of Indigenous peoples, fostering greater cultural understanding and appreciation.

"National Travel and Tourism Week is the perfect time to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous tourism to the U.S. travel industry," Sherry L. Rupert (Paiute/Washoe), CEO, American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association said. "Indigenous tourism not only offers enriching experiences for travelers but also supports the economic development of Native Nations and helps preserve their cultural heritage. Our Top 10 list provides travelers with an exceptional starting point for discovering the incredible diversity and depth of Indigenous cultures in the U.S."

AIANTA's 2025 Top Indigenous Experiences List showcases destinations and experiences across the country, including:

2025 Indigenous Destination of the Year - Inn of the Mountain Gods, New Mexico

2025 Best Cultural Heritage Experience - Choctaw Cultural Center, Oklahoma

2025 Excellence in Customer Service - Paragon Casino Resort, Louisiana

Cultural Sites that Inspire: The Hibulb Cultural Center, Washington and The Chickasaw Cultural Center, Oklahoma

Character is Power: No Voice is Too Soft - Hoʻokipa Hawaiʻi Weekend

Happy Trails: Adventure Awaits - Fire Mountain Trails, North Carolina

Escape & Wander - Pacific Alaska Tours, Alaska

Whisper to the Past: Uncovering History - Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, Florida and The Ute Indian Museum, Colorado

Serenity of Still Waters - The Pyramid Lake, Nevada

