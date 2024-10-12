Indigenous Peoples' Day Events

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg October 12, 2024

Indigenous Peoples' Day, observed on October 14, 2024, is a significant moment to honor and celebrate the rich history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples across the United States.

The day serves as a counter-narrative to Columbus Day, highlighting Indigenous resilience and the ongoing fight for recognition, rights, and sovereignty.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Across Indian Country, communities are coming together to commemorate the day with various events that showcase the vibrancy of Indigenous cultures through art, fashion, music, and community engagement.

Alcatraz's Sunrise Gathering Ceremony for Indigenous Peoples' Day

San Francisco, CA

October 14, 2024

The Indigenous Peoples Sunrise Gathering is an annual event held on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco to honor Indigenous resilience and the significance of the 1969-1971 occupation of Alcatraz by Native Americans. The event focuses on celebrating Indigenous cultures, promoting awareness of Indigenous rights, and recognizing the ongoing fight for sovereignty and justice for Native peoples.

The 4th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day 2024

Albuquerque, NM

October 14, 2024

Albuquerque's urban Native community will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Tiquex Park from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Organized by the Native Leadership Collective, the free event promotes civic engagement and highlights the contributions of the Native American community to Albuquerque. Activities include live music, a Native food sovereignty market, and a meet-and-greet with Indigenous influencer Che Jim.

Indigenous Peoples Day at the Autry Museum of the American West

Los Angeles, CA

October 14, 2024

The Autry Museum will host a day of performances, activities, and educational programs celebrating Indigenous cultures and contributions. The event, free and open to the public, aims to foster understanding of Native history and promote Indigenous voices through art, storytelling, and music.

Indigenous Peoples Day at The Getty Center

Los Angeles, CA

October 14, 2024

The Getty Center will host a day of activities, performances, and discussions in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day. The free event invites the public to engage with Indigenous art, culture, and history through music, storytelling, and presentations by Native leaders and artists.

Indigenous Peoples Day at Discovery Green

Houston, TX

October 14, 2024

Discovery Green will celebrate Indigenous People's Day with performances, music, and cultural activities highlighting Native traditions and contributions. This free event invites the community to experience Indigenous culture and engage with Native voices through storytelling, art, and dance.

Indigenous Peoples Day at the University of Colorado Boulder

Boulder, CO

October 14, 2024

The University of Colorado Boulder will host a signature event for Indigenous Peoples Day, featuring performances, discussions, and cultural activities. The event aims to celebrate Indigenous cultures, foster understanding, and promote dialogue on issues affecting Native communities. Free and open to the public, it will include presentations by Indigenous leaders and artists.

Cultural FHE: Tribe of Many Feathers

Provo, UT

October 14, 2024

The Tribe of Many Feathers event will bring together diverse Indigenous voices for an evening of cultural sharing and celebration. This free event includes performances, storytelling, and discussions aimed at fostering understanding and connection among Native communities and the public. All are welcome to join in this celebration of Indigenous heritage.

The Indigenous Fashion Collective Gala

Los Angeles, CA

October 12, 2024



This gala, themed "Still Here, Still Vibrant: Indigenous Couture Shaping The Future," will feature a couture fashion showcase curated by The Autry Museum. Co-chaired by Quannah Chasinghorse and Taboo, the event will highlight top Indigenous designers, including Tierra Alysia, Jason Baerg, and Patricia Michaels. Entertainment will be presented by Taboo, with dinner catered by Chef Pyet DeSpain. This is a ticketed event.

Heritage & Hues Pop-Up

Inglewood, CA

October 14, 2024





The Indigenous Fashion Collective Education Day will include a series of fashion pop-ups, educational panels, and workshops, featuring top Indigenous designers and industry professionals. Free with TIFC membership, the event will offer a model bootcamp by Quannah Chasinghorse, panels on Indigenous couture and streetwear, and film screenings.



Indigenous Peoples Day Block Party

Inglewood, CA

October 14, 2024

This block party will close out Indigenous Peoples Day with live performances and entertainment presented by Taboo. Featuring artists like Emcee One, Pat Vegas, and PJ Vegas, the free event (with TIFC membership) will celebrate Indigenous culture with music and community.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter