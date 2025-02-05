Indigenous Chef Sean Sherman is One of the 10 Winners of the Fifth Annual Elevate Prize

Details By Native News Online Staff February 05, 2025

Indigenous chef Sean Sherman (Oglala Sioux Tribe) is one of 10 winners of the fifth annual Elevate Prize presented by The Elevate Prize Foundation.

The foundation is a global nonprofit on a mission to Make Good Famous. The Elevate Prize Foundation grants a total of $6 million in unrestricted funding and supportive services to create visibility for a group of diverse social changemakers working to solve pressing issues around the world.

The Elevate Prize comes with $300,000 in unrestricted funding, $250,000 of which will go directly to prizewinners’ organizations.

Sean Sheriman is a James Beard-winning Chef and Founder & Executive Director of North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NᾹTIFS), which promotes Indigenous foodways education and facilitates Indigenous food access.

Sherman focuses on the revitalization and evolution of Indigenous foods systems throughout North America. Through his activism and advocacy, Sherman is helping to reclaim and celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Indigenous communities around the world.

This year's Elevate Prize winners, as well as last year's cohort, will gather in Miami in May 2025 for the third annual Make Good Famous Summit. By fostering an inclusive dialogue that challenges conventional thinking, the annual convening will seek to inspire new approaches to social change.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter