Hurricanes Milton and Helene Recovery Update

Details By Native News Online Staff October 11, 2024

As the Southeast recovers from the impacts of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, FEMA and federal agencies continue to support affected communities, working closely with state and local officials to aid survivors and coordinate recovery efforts.

Hurricane Milton Recovery Update

Although Hurricane Milton has passed, residents should remain vigilant by following local safety guidelines, such as avoiding downed power lines and practicing generator safety.

Debris Removal : FEMA is collaborating with state and local officials to develop debris removal plans for impacted areas. Residents should follow local guidance on debris removal in their communities.

Staffing : More than 600 FEMA personnel are deployed, providing support and resources in affected areas across Florida. Urban Search and Rescue teams, in partnership with state and local authorities, have conducted over 530 rescues and assists. Federal teams have also supported swift water rescues, emergency operations, volunteer management, and fire/HAZMAT responses.

Sheltering : Over 100 shelters currently house 13,000 people displaced by Milton, a significant decrease from the previous day.

Power and Cellular Restoration : Power outages have dropped from 3.3 million to 2.2 million as crews work around the clock to restore service. Efforts to restore cellular networks are also progressing.

Commodities: FEMA has delivered 1.6 million meals and 400,000 liters of water, with an additional 5.3 million meals and 3.9 million liters available for distribution.

Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

FEMA has approved $408 million in disaster assistance for Hurricane Helene survivors, along with $331 million in public aid.

Response Efforts : Federal teams are on the ground, working with state and local partners to assess damage and provide both immediate and long-term recovery support. Shelters remain open for displaced individuals, and Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are available for survivors seeking assistance.

Personnel Deployment : Over 9,000 federal staff are deployed in affected areas, and FEMA has provided 12.6 million meals and 12.7 million liters of water.

Survivor Assistance: Those in affected areas of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia can apply for federal assistance through FEMA, including upfront funds for essential items, temporary housing, and repairs for storm-related damage.

State-Specific Support:

North Carolina

: FEMA has approved $71.7 million for over 52,000 households. Staffing : Over 1,000 FEMA staff and 250 Urban Search and Rescue personnel are aiding the state, with more than 3,200 survivors assisted.

: Over 1,000 FEMA staff and 250 Urban Search and Rescue personnel are aiding the state, with more than 3,200 survivors assisted. Sheltering : FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance is housing 1,600 families, and 16 shelters currently house 700 people.

: FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance is housing 1,600 families, and 16 shelters currently house 700 people. Restoration : Over 95% of power has been restored, and cellular coverage is improving.

: Over 95% of power has been restored, and cellular coverage is improving. Commodities: Mass feeding and water distribution continue, with mobile feeding units supporting affected areas.

Florida

: $154.2 million has been approved for over 51,000 households. Assistance Teams: FEMA specialists are canvassing affected communities, and inspectors are verifying damage. Eight Disaster Recovery Centers are open.

South Carolina

: $96 million has been approved for over 121,000 households. Assistance Teams: FEMA teams are helping survivors in areas without cell coverage or power. A hotline is available for medical needs shelters.

Georgia

Assistance Teams: 130 FEMA team members are providing support, and a Disaster Recovery Center is open.

Virginia

: $2.2 million has been approved for over 1,000 households. Assistance Teams: FEMA teams are active in neighborhoods, with two Disaster Recovery Centers available.

Tennessee

: $7.8 million has been approved for over 1,800 households. Assistance Teams: 39 FEMA team members are helping survivors without cell coverage or power.

Voluntary Organizations and Resources

Voluntary organizations, including the American Red Cross, are providing personnel, shelter, and reunification services. Crisis Cleanup offers free tree removal, roof tarping, and mold mitigation. Residents can also access shelters, feeding sites, and other resources by visiting state-specific websites.

FEMA remains committed to supporting the recovery from these historic storms, working with federal, state, and local partners to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.

