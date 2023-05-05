Michigan Tribes Unite in Downtown Grand Rapids for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert May 05, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The gathering of hundreds of Anishinaabeg and supporters in Ah-Nab-Awen Park to observe Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day (MMIP Awareness Day) on the banks of the Owashtinong (Grand River) in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, May 5, 2022 was just one of dozens held around the country.

It should be noted that May 5 was not randomly chosen to bring awareness to the epidemic violence against Indigenous people. The date was selected because the Montana congressional delegation persuaded the U.S. Senate to pass a resolution declaring the national day of awareness because May 5 was the birthday of Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe who went missing on July 4, 2013.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Harris is just one of thousands of Indigenous people who have gone missing and are found murdered. The severe problem has gained national attention. MMIP Awareness Day has generated interest in solving the epidemic.

Indigenous women and girls living on reservations experience murder rates of more than 10 times the national average, and more than 4 out of 5 Indigenous women have experienced violence. While the numbers are so horrific for Indigenous women and girls, in recent years men and boys have been included in the national awareness day.

Melissa Issac (Saginaw Chippewa Tribe of Michigan), who leads the Indigenous Education Initiative for the Michigan Department of Education, served as the emcee for the rally that included a march through the streets of Grand Rapids.

"We come today to share our stories and to show our solidarity to those who have been impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous people," Issac said. "It's okay to cry and it's also okay to laugh because we know our laughter is part of the healing process."

On Thursday, for the third year in a row, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation declaring May 5 to be Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

“For the thousands of families who have lost or are still looking for a friend or loved one, I know this day is full of purpose and pain. Know that your fight to cast light on these injustices has already saved lives,” President Biden said in his proclamation. “Our Government has a solemn obligation to ensure that every case of a missing or murdered Indigenous person is met with swift, effective action to finally bring justice and healing. Together, we will get that done”

Marchers cross bridge over the Grand River to begin march through downtown.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed May 5 as Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons Awareness Day in Michigan. She said state and local government with tribal communities should increase awareness of and provide resources for missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.

“We reaffirm our commitment to honor the lives of murdered and missing American Indian and Alaska Native peoples, particularly women and girls, and continue to shine a light on egregious and unconscionable treatment toward and against American Indian and Alaska Native peoples,” the proclamation states.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison and DNC Native Caucus Chair Clara Pratte released a statement in recognition of MMIP Awareness Day.

“On Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, we acknowledge the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous people, and reflect on the generations of Indigenous persons who have been forced to face the devastating reality of the murder or disappearance of a loved one,” the statement says.

“As we continue working together to address the tragedy of the alarming rates of missing and murdered Indigenous people in this country, Democrats remain committed to taking action to ensure the safety of our Indigenous communities and find justice for those lost.”

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter