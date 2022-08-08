HUD Announces $221M for Tribes to Invest in Affordable Housing, Community Development

Details By Native News Online Staff August 08, 2022

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced $221 million in funding for affordable housing and community development projects that primarily benefit low-to-moderate income individuals in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made unprecedented investments in Tribal communities,” Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. “This funding made available by HUD will build on the Administration’s efforts to deliver more equitable outcomes for Tribes. With this funding, Tribes can support affordable housing and increase economic opportunity for their members, especially those with low incomes.”

HUD will award approximately $129 million competitive funding through the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Competitive Program to help Indian Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) carry out affordable housing activities. HUD will give funding priority for new housing construction projects, housing rehabilitation projects, acquisition of existing housing units that increase affordable housing stock, and necessary affordable housing-related infrastructure projects.

HUD also said it will award approximately $92 million in competitive funding through the Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) Program for the development of viable Indian and Alaska Native communities, including the rehabilitation of decent housing, infrastructure, community facilities, and economic opportunities primarily for people with low and moderate incomes.

The deadline for submitting applications to the IHBG Competitive Grant Program is November 17, 2022. The deadline for submitting applications to the ICDBG Grant Program is October 24, 2022. Applicants must complete and submit their application on www.Grants.gov.







More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter