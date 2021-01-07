Currents

How Native Americans in Congress Voted on Electoral College Objections

Details By Levi Rickert January 07, 2021

WASHINGTON — The six Native Americans serving in the 117th Congress cast their votes down party lines on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College tallies presented from all 50 states.

During the course of the 15-hour process that included a recess because of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress voted on two objections to throw out Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

In the end, the yea votes for the objections were rejected by the House of Representatives.

Here is how the Native American members of Congress voted on the objections:

Rep. Tom Cole, (R-OK) – Chickasaw Nation - Yea

Rep. Sharice Davids, (D-KS) – Ho-Chunk Nation - Nay

Rep. Yvette Herrell, (R-NM) – Cherokee - Yea

Rep. Kahele, (D-HI) – Native Hawaiian - Nay

Rep. Deb Haaland, (D-NM), Laguna Pueblo - Nay

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, (R-OK), Cherokee - Yea

Rep. Tom Cole

“On behalf of my constituents, I am casting my vote against certification of the Electoral College’s count of the presidential election results. The greatest function of a representative is being elected to represent the views of one’s constituency. I have been closely studying this issue and listening intently to what my constituents have to say. The voters I represent are not concerned about the fairness of elections in Oklahoma. However, they are concerned about fairness and transparency in other states. They have asked me to express their concerns with my vote on the floor today, and as their representative, I intend to do so.”

Rep. Deb Haaland

Haaland, who was nominated by President-elect Biden to serve as the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior last month, will serve in Congress until her nomination by the U.S. Senate is confirmed.

She released the following statement on Thursday morning:

“The peaceful transition of power from one president to the next, no matter the party, is a cornerstone of our democracy and part of what makes our country great. The mob that brought violence to the Capitol today attacked who we are as a country, but did not stop us from fulfilling our Constitutional duty.

“My vote reflects the will of the people – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris decisively won the 2020 election with resounding support for their vision to build back better in the face of the challenges our country is facing. I’m grateful to the volunteers, poll workers, and election officials who tirelessly worked to protect our electoral process.”

Rep. Yvette Herrell

Herrell was elected to Congress to serve New Mexico’s 3rd congressional district. Before she was sworn in on Sunday, she released the following statement on her Facebook page on New Year’s Eve:

"Millions of Americans feel like this election was not conducted with integrity and fairness. As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, it is my duty to give the people a voice and ensure that legitimate concerns over the integrity of the presidential election are thoroughly heard and examined."

Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Mullin joined with 36 Republican members of Congress in releasing a lengthy statement prior to yesterday’s congressional session.

“In the joint session of Congress today, we will vote to sustain objections to slates of electors submitted by states we believe clearly violated the Constitution in the presidential election of 2020. This is our solemn duty, and our position on this threshold legal question has been widely known and published for weeks,” the statement read. CLICK to read the entire statement.

Rep. Sharice Davids and Rep. Kaiali’I Kahele did not release statements regarding their support for the Electoral College certification.

