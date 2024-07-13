Photos of the Gun Lake Tribe's 2024 Sweetgrass Moon Powwow

Details By Levi Rickert July 13, 2024

Native News Online Photographs by Levi Rickert

HOPKINS, Mich. — Hundreds of spectators enjoyed the drumming and dancing at the 2024 Sweetgrass Moon Powwow, sponsored by the Gun Lake Tribe of Pottawatomi Indians, on Saturday at the Tribe’s powwow grounds at Camp Jijak in Hopkins, Michigan.

On Saturday afternoon, the crowd enjoyed the Native American food, drumming, and dancing. One highlight was the potato dance, which is a test to the agility of two dancers who can move in the dance arena with a potato held between their foreheads while keeping it from falling to the ground.

The powwow will continue on Sunday with the Grand Entry at 12 noon.

The powwow is an annual event hosted by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, known as the Gun Lake Tribe, based in Shelbyville, Michigan.



