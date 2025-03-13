Haskell Women's Basketball Team to Compete in the First Round of the NAIA National Championship

Details By Kaili Berg March 13, 2025

The Haskell Indian Nations University (HINU) women's basketball team is set to compete in the first round of the NAIA National Championship this Friday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

The team, which enters the tournament as a determined underdog, will face Dordt University at 5:30 PM CST. Despite challenges both on and off the court, the players are ready to represent Indian Country at the national level.

HINU enters the tournament with a 13-13 overall record and a strong showing in the Continental Athletic Association (CAA), where they finished with a 4-1 conference record.

Dordt enters the tournament with a 29-2 record and a high-powered offense averaging 84.1 points per game.

The team’s ability to adapt and persevere has defined their season, with key victories over teams like Northwest Indian College, Peru State, and Valley City State.

The Lady Indians hold a roster with multiple scoring threats, including Myona Dauphinais (16.0 PPG), Mahpiya Irving (11.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG), and Tierzah Penn (11.0 PPG).

“I have 14 players, and I feel like I have 14 starters. That depth is what makes us special,” Coach Adam Strom said in a recent interview with Native News Online.

The team’s up-tempo style, focus on three-point shooting, and defensive pressure make them an intimidating opponent.

On February 14th, Coach Strom was informed of his termination due to an executive order affecting federal employees. Despite losing his paid position, Strom chose to stay on as head coach in a voluntary capacity, a decision that has drawn national attention.

“I immediately asked, ‘Can I still remain on as head coach?’” Strom said. “I knew the answer had to be yes. If I’m asking my players to be committed, dedicated, and resilient, then I have to live by those same values.”

The recent terminations at Haskell affected nearly 40 staff members, including professors and support staff, leaving students uncertain about the future of their education and athletics.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the program, the team remains focused on the tournament.

“Termination has led to determination,” Strom said. “These players are ready to compete, and they know they’re playing for more than just themselves, they’re playing for Haskell, for their families, and for Indian Country.”

This past Monday, Coach Strom was hired back through a contract.

As the team prepares for their biggest game of the season, efforts are underway to support Haskell through donations and advocacy. The Haskell Foundation is accepting contributions to assist displaced staff, and Native leaders are calling for federal intervention to restore funding.

The game will be streamed live on the NAIA website, allowing supporters across the country to watch the team’s inspiring journey unfold.

