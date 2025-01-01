Happy New Year from the 25th Navajo Nation Council

Details By Native News Online Staff January 01, 2025

The 25th Navajo Nation Council extends heartfelt wishes for a Happy New Year to all Diné people.

As we reflect on the past year, we celebrate our collective accomplishments and overcoming of challenges with resilience, unity, and foresight.

“As we step into 2025, let us honor our traditions, celebrate our resilience, and unite in the pursuit of prosperity for all Diné people. With the strength of our unity and the guidance of our elders, we look to the future with hope and determination. Together, we will continue building a legacy of progress for our Nation,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

2024 was a year of historic significance for the Navajo Nation. In the face of adversity, the Diné people made tremendous strides. Key milestones included the introduction of critical water rights legislation in both Arizona and New Mexico before Congress, ensuring our water future for generations to come. Additionally, the confirmation of judges to the Navajo Nation Courts through the Law and Order Committee strengthened our legal systems and ensured that justice is administered with fairness and respect for our traditions.

The Navajo Nation also celebrated the purchase and reopening of the iconic Goulding’s Lodge, marking a major step toward economic revitalization and growth. In a historic first, the Comprehensive Budget Public Hearings hosted by the Budget and Finance Committee invited the voices of the people, ensuring that every Diné voice was heard in the shaping of our Nation’s fiscal future.

As we move into 2025, the 25th Navajo Nation Council remains dedicated to improving services and resources provided to the Diné people. With each piece of legislation passed, each challenge met, and every voice heard, we are one step closer to a brighter, more prosperous future—for every Diné person, whether on or off the Navajo Nation.

May this New Year bring blessings of peace, prosperity, and hope to every home. May we continue walking forward in strength and unity, guided by the wisdom of our ancestors and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

Happy New Year to all. Together, we will continue to build a legacy of progress, resilience, and harmony for the great Navajo Nation.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter