Happy New Year: 2025 from Native News Online

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 31, 2024

New Year’s Day represents a transition into the unknown. With the transition into the New Year, there is a renewed hope for a better future in 2025.

We at the Native News Online hope you make the best of overcominng the challenges and take full advantage of the opportunties life affords.

Enjoying Native News Coverage? Make A Donation Here $15 $50 $175

The U.S. Census Bureau has projected that the U.S. population will reach 341,145,670 at midnight EST on January 1, 2025. This marks an increase of 2,640,171 people (0.78%) since January 1, 2024, and 9,696,329 people (2.93%) since Census Day on April 1, 2020.

In January 2025, the United States is expected to record:

One birth every 9.0 seconds

One death every 9.4 seconds

Net international migration adding one person every 23.2 seconds

Collectively, these factors will increase the U.S. population by one person every 21.2 seconds.

Globally, the projected world population on January 1, 2025, is 8,092,034,511, an increase of 71,178,087 people (0.89%) from New Year’s Day 2024. Throughout January 2025, the world is expected to experience:

4.2 births per second

2.0 deaths per second

The Census Bureau’s Population Clock provides a real-time simulation of population growth in both the United States and the world.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter