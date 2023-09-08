Haaland Represents U.S. at Trilateral Working Group on Violence Against Indigenous Women and Girls

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 08, 2023

This week, Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary Deb Haaland represented the U.S. government at the fifth convening of the Trilateral Working Group on Violence Against Indigenous Women and Girls in Ottawa, Canada.





The Trilateral Working Group is a collaborative initiative among the governments of the United States, Mexico, and Canada to respond to disproportionate gender-based violence impacting Indigenous women and girls across borders.

Haaland told Native News Online in a press call from Ontario on Wednesday that the working group brings together stakeholders and Indigenous peoples whose lives have been impacted by violence.

“Notice the title of the group is a working group,” Haaland said ‘So that means that we’re coming together to not only talk about our respective issues about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and violence against women and girls but also to work to find solutions to those issues.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

A 2016 study by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) found that more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women, or 84.3 percent, have experienced violence in their lifetime. In Canada, Indigenous women are 3.5x more likely to experience violence than non-Indigenous women, according to a report from the Native Women’s Association of Canada. In Mexico, the story is the same, with Indigenous women experiencing higher rates of violence and femicide than other populations.

The DOI is working with Tribal governments, law enforcement agencies, survivors, families of the missing, and all communities impacted to coordinate interagency and international collaboration to address this crisis.

Also traveling with Haaland were Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. The group met with Canadian leadership, hosted by the U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen, to discuss issues of shared importance in Indigenous communities, including truth and healing around residential and boarding schools, economic development, and combating violence.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter