Gun Lake Casino & Lakeshore Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign Gives over 1,000 Toys for Children in Need

Details By Native News Online Staff December 24, 2024

Gun Lake Casino (GLC), owned and operated by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe).has announced on Monday the impressive results of its annual Toys for Tots collection drive, which took place from December 1 to December 15. During this time, GLC collected over 1,000 new toys valued at more than $35,000. Donations ranged from baby toys to full-size bicycles, including electric scooters, dolls, stuffed animals, board games, footballs, basketballs, and more.

GLC guests were incentivized to contribute by receiving free slot play of up to $100 each day in exchange for unwrapped toys accompanied by a receipt.

“The 2024 Toys for Tots campaign was a great success,” Carter Pavey, Vice President of Marketing. said. “We send enormous appreciation to our guests, team members, tribal community, Harley Davidson of Hudsonville, and the Lakeshore Marine Corp for helping us bring joy and love to children in West Michigan who need it the most.”

Gun Lake Casino has partnered with the Lakeshore Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program for years to bring holiday cheer to children in need across West Michigan. This year, the Lakeshore Marine Corps Reserve teamed up with Harley-Davidson of Hudsonville to host a toy giveaway event on Saturday, December 21.

Gun Lake Casino, a premier gaming and entertainment destination, is conveniently located off Exit 61 on U.S. 131, midway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. The casino is approaching the completion of its $300-million expansion, which includes a 252-room luxury hotel, a full-service spa, meeting spaces, and additional dining options, all set to open in March 2025.

A highlight of the expansion is the Wawyé Oasis, a breathtaking 32,000-square-foot glass atrium featuring a year-round tropical climate. This innovative space will include a state-of-the-art entertainment center with multiple pools and serve as a dynamic venue for nightlife, live concerts, and banquets. The Wawyé Oasis is slated to open in May 2025.

