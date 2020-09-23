Currents

Google Maps Recognizes Boundaries of Oklahoma Reservations Following McGirt Ruling

Details By Native News Online Staff September 23, 2020

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Google Maps took notice of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision on July 9, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress never “disestablished” the 1866 boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, whose territory encompasses three million acres and includes most of the city of Tulsa.

"Google Maps aims to provide the freshest, most accurate map possible. In response to July's Supreme Court decision, we worked to evaluate authoritative data and then used this information to add labels and borders for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Seminole reservations to Google Maps. These reservations are now viewable and searchable on Google Maps," Raleigh Seamster, program manager for Google Maps said.

Google Maps’ efforts are appreciated by the Cherokee Nation.

“After the monumental US Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v Oklahoma, we’ve had many questions about our reservation boundaries, which always existed on paper maps. Now that our reservation is labeled on Google Maps, it’s easy for people around the world to search and see our reservation boundaries,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

The Cherokee Nation reservation boundaries include 7,000 miles in northeastern Oklahoma.

Cherokee Nation citizen Joseph Erb provided feedback about the reservation mapping project, which includes mapping for all Five Civilized Tribes.

“It is an exciting step forward to be included on the map,” Erb said. “This is a visual reminder that our nation is still here and a contemporary Indigenous nation of the continent.”

+OK/@36.1270537,-96.3379194,8z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x87b6181826174f2f:0x863b246cf8ea9d57!2sCherokee+Nation,+OK!3b1!8m2!3d36.3361469!4d-94.8930359!3m4!1s0x87b6181826174f2f:0x863b246cf8ea9d57!8m2!3d36.3361469!4d-94.8930359?hl=en">CLICK to view the Cherokee Nation reservation on Google Maps.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff