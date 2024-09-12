Four Directions to Co-host 3 Voter Forums in 3 Battleground States

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert September 12, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Four Directions - Native Vote, along with the Coalition of Large Tribes (COLT), and the 28 Nevada tribal nations will host a voters forum in Las Vegas on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 to engage Native voters to get involved with the upcoming presidential election.

Later this fall, Four Directions will host two additional voter forums in Arizona and Wisconsin this fall (see below).

The forums bring candidates, policymakers, and tribal leaders and Native voters together to discuss some of the most important issues to Native people.

Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin are three of seven states that Four Directions Native Vote has identified as being states where the Native vote can make a difference.

“Four Directions Native Vote realizes the importance of our vote in Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin where the Native Voting Age Population is equal to or greater than what candidates have won by, so the Native vote can be the deciding factor in who is elected.” O.J. Semans, co-director of Four Directions Native Vote said to Native News Online.

The other four states include Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, and North Carolina.

Las Vegas, Nevada

September 13-14, 2024

UNLV Boyd School of Law, ​​4505 S Maryland Pkwy

Scottsdale, Arizona​

September 30 – October 2, 2024

Venue 8600, 8600 E Anderson Drive

Milwaukee, Wisconsin​

October 18-20, 2024

Potawatomi Casino Hotel – 1721 West Canal Street​

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter