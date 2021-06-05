Four Directions Native Vote and Fair Count Join Forces to Overcome Voter Suppression

Details By Native News Online Staff June 05, 2021

ATLANTA — Four Directions Native Vote and Fair Count have joined forces it the effort to overcome voter suppression efforts.

Four Directions Native Vote is a nonpartisan organization that takes a leading role in Native American voter registration and turnout effort throughout various parts of the United States. The organization is led by OJ Semans (Rosebud Sioux).

Founded in 2019 by Stacey Abrams, Fair Count works to establish long-term power in communities that have been historically underrepresented at the polls and whose communities are often torn apart in redistricting.

The two organizations joined forces because they share a common belief in the importance for fair and accurate count of all people in Georgia and across the country.

“This collaboration between Fair Count and Four Directions affirms our shared belief of equal access at the ballot box, engaging civic programs and communications in hard to count communities,” says Semans.

“The framework for working with Fair Count founder Stacey Abrams and Fair Count Vice President Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean boasts an alignment view to empower and engage people across Indian Country. Jeanine understands the work to help eliminate the structural barriers for the Native and Indigenous communities that are historically undercounted and underrepresented,” Semans continues.

“Getting this opportunity to work with Four Directions Native Vote will help here in Georgia. OJ has done incredible work in his organization and what they achieved in the Georgia US Senate runoff election in 2021 was impactful,” McLean said.

“This joint cooperation will strengthen outreach to Native Americans in Georgia and across the country,” Semans stated.

More Stories Like This

While you're here... We launched Native News Online with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Typically, readers donate $20, but any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter