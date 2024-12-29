Former President Jimmy Carter Dead at 100

Details By Levi Rickert December 29, 2024

Breaking News. Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has died. A Democrat, Carter served one term as president from January 20, 1977 to January 20, 1981. Known as Jimmy, he was born James Earl Carter in Plains, Georgia, where he spent his retirement. President Carter was 100.

His son, Chip Carter confirmed that the former president died at his home in Plains about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Shortly after his death was announced Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) released the following statement:

"President Jimmy Carter exemplified what it means to live a life of faith and service to others. His love for and conservation of our shared public lands leaves a tremendous legacy, and I am grateful that the Department will continue to honor his work at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the global community as we all mourn this selfless public servant."

The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, situated in Plains, Georgia, commemorates the life and legacy of Jimmy Carter (1924–2024), the 39th president of the United States. The park features several significant sites, including Carter's residence, his boyhood farm, his school, and the town's railroad depot, which functioned as his campaign headquarters during the 1976 presidential election. The former Plains High School, originally opened in 1921 and closed in 1979, now serves as the park's museum and visitor center.

During his 1976 presidential campaign, his campaign staff met with some tribal leaader and his campaign developed a position paper that endorsed the Indian self-determination policy that went into effect on January 4, 1975.

“It is time that the Federal government recognized that the Indian tribes have the right to determine the course of their lives,” the position paper stated. “The majority of decisions affecting tribal lives should be made in tribal council rooms not Washington D.C.”

Among Native Americans, Carter will be remembered for signing the American Indian Religious Freedom Act on August 11, 1978.

Introduced as Senate Joint Resolution 102 and now Public Law 95-341, the Act is intended to guarantee to native peoples-American Indians, Native Alaskans and Native Hawaiians-the right to believe, to express, and to practice their native traditional religions. This is to be achieved by establishing a comprehensive and consistent Federal policy directed toward protecting and preserving the native religious practices in this country.

"It is the fundamental right of every American, as guaranteed by the first amendment of the Constitution, to worship as he or she pleases … This legislation sets forth the policy of the United States to protect and preserve the inherent right of American Indian, Eskimo, Aleut, and Native Hawaiian people to believe, express, and exercise their traditional religions." President Carter said at the ceremony for the American Indian Religious Freedom Act.

Carter also will be remembered for signing the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978. which was passed by Congress to prevent the devastating removal of Indigenous children from their families through foster care and adoption.

In his post-presidnetial years, he will be remembered for championing voter rights and being active with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in Habitat for Humanity.

