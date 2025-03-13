Former Indian Affairs Assistant Secretary Newland joins D.C. law firm

Details By Brian Edwards March 13, 2025

Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community), who served as assistant secretary for Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior from 2021 to January 2025, has joined Washington, D.C.-based law firm Powers Pyles Sutter & Verville PC as a principal in its Indian Tribal Governments Group, the firm announced on March 12.

Newland brings extensive experience in federal Indian law, policy and government relations to the firm after completing his term in the Biden administration. His expertise includes gaming regulation, tribal self-governance, energy development, and federal regulatory matters that impact tribal governments and businesses.

[Editor's Note: This article was originally published on Native News Online's sister publication Tribal Business News. Used with permission. All rights reserved.]

His appointment expands the firm's tribal practice, according to Powers Managing Partner Peter W. Thomas. "He is an invaluable resource for all of our practice groups, including healthcare, education, and nonprofit law," Thomas said.

The firm’s tribal governments group provides legal and government relations services to tribal governments and businesses. The practice, led by principals Paul Moorehead, Kevin Wadzinski (Stockbridge-Munsee Band) and Brian Gunn (Colville Tribe), advises tribes on regulatory matters, energy development, gaming and tribal self-governance — areas directly aligned with Newland's expertise.

During his tenure at Interior, Newland oversaw several key agencies including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education and Bureau of Trust Funds Administration. He led the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, which produced two comprehensive reports documenting the legacy of Indian boarding schools in the United States.

The initiative's final report, released in July 2024, identified 417 boarding schools across 37 states and documented at least 973 student deaths at these institutions. The investigation found the federal government spent more than $23.3 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars on the boarding school system between 1871 and 1969.

Newland also spearheaded regulatory reforms for Indian lands, gaming compacts and cultural resource protection. In late 2024, he announced updated regulations for the Tribal Self-Governance program, which allows tribes to assume responsibility for administering programs and services typically provided by the federal government.

"For the past half century, the policy of Tribal self-determination and self-governance has been an unqualified success," Newland said at the 2024 White House Tribal Nations Summit when announcing the regulations.

While Newland earned praise for his work at Interior, his oversight of BIE faced congressional questioning in July 2024 during a hearing about Haskell University. Lawmakers questioned why student complaints of abuse allegedly went unaddressed after being reported to his office. Newland testified he didn't recall receiving the letters directly but took disciplinary actions against staff after learning of the issues.

Prior to his federal appointment, Newland served as president of the Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. During his presidency, he oversaw tribal government operations and enterprises, including the development of the first tribally licensed internet gaming operation in the United States.

His earlier career included service in the Obama administration as a counselor and policy advisor to the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs, where he helped develop policies on Indian gaming and lands.

Newland holds a law degree from Michigan State University College of Law and a bachelor of arts from James Madison College at Michigan State University.

