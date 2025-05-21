Former Choctaw Nation Chairman Charged with Six Counts of Sexual Battery

Tags

Details By Elyse Wild May 21, 2025

Former Choctaw Nation Tribal Council member Ron Perry,73, was charged with six counts of sexual battery last month in Choctaw Nation Tribal Court. Perry represented District 5 of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and was first elected to the Tribal Council in 2011. He resigned his seat the same day charges were filed against him.

An affidavit filed on April 1 by Choctaw Lighthorse Police Investigator Alena Bran includes interviews with half a dozen victims, referred to as “Victim 1-6” to protect their identities. All of the victims are employees of Choctaw Nation.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The affidavit paints a picture of a pattern of abuse occurring in 2024 and 2025. In an interview with Brant, Victim 1 describes Perry as picking her up when she stepped off a scale to weigh herself before grabbing her buttocks.

Victim 2 details Perry trying to pull up her dress twice in one day. Victims 3 and 4 both stated that the former councilman put his hands down their shirts. Victim 5 detailed Perry frequently coming into her office to “grab on her,” and asking her for pictures of herself while talking about her body. During one incident, according to the affidavit, he ran his fingers across her vaginal area. A sixth victim claimed Perry grabbed her buttocks while she was working.

Brant and Lt. Tony Krebbs met with Perry on March 28 at the Choctaw Nation Community Center to discuss the accusations. During the meeting, Perry admitted to the wrongdoing, stating, “I just grabbed her ass,” when asked about Victim 1; and “Well, yeah,” when asked about Victim 4.

In a written statement released on May 8, Choctaw Nation Senior Executive Officer John Hobbs said,

“The Choctaw Nation is dedicated to providing a safe environment in which all members of our community can work without fear or threat of harassment, and we take these types of allegations seriously. This case is currently moving through our judicial system, so we are unable to comment further.”

Each count of sexual battery, if convicted, carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A preliminary hearing will be held on June 28.

Because there was more than one year remaining in Perry’s term, the Choctaw Nation is holding a special election to fill the now vacant seat. Seven candidates have filed to run. The election will be held on July 12.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter