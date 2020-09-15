Currents

Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Navajo Soldiers Who Died at Fort Hood

Details By Native News Online Staff September 15, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation will honor and remember the lives of two soldiers who died at the Fort Hood Army Base in Texas by lowering flags to half-staff on Tuesday throughout the Navajo Indian Reservation.

On Monday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation calling for all flags to be lowered in honor of U.S. Army PFC Corlton L. Chee and U.S. Army Spc. Miguel D. Yazzie, both of whom died recently at Fort Hood.

PFC Corlton L. Chee.“Flags on the Navajo Nation will be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the lives of PFC Corlton Chee and Spc. Miguel Yazzie, who sacrificed and dedicated their lives to service and protecting the Navajo Nation and the entire country. We also recognize and thank their families for everything they have given as well, and we offer our condolences and prayers for them. We ask our Creator to bless them with strength and comfort as they seek answers and grieve for their loved ones. We will continue to support the families as we seek closure and answers in relation to their untimely passing,” President Nez said.

The leaders of the Navajo Nation have called for a congressional inquiry and investigation. The families stated that they suspect that foul play may have contributed to the deaths of PFC Chee and Spc. Yazzie, who are among the 28 military personnel that have died this year while stationed at Fort Hood Army Base.

PFC Chee, a member of the Navajo Nation, collapsed during a training exercise on Aug. 28 and died at Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on Sept. 2. His death marked the 28th casualty involving a service member at Fort Hood this year. Spc. Yazzie, also a member of the Navajo Nation, died on July 3.

A burial service for PFC Chee will be held Tuesday in Gallup, N.M. Guests are limited to close family members due to risks associated with COVID-19.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff