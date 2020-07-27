Currents

Five More COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Navajo Nation on Sunday

Details By Native News Online Staff July 27, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 54 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five additional deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 439 as of Sunday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,547 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 77,156 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,891.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,196

Crownpoint Service Unit: 748

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 634

Gallup Service Unit: 1,456

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,242

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,391

Tuba City Service Unit: 824

Winslow Service Unit: 397

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation's 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, July 27, at 5:00 a.m. All businesses on the Navajo Nation, including tribal parks and lakes, are closed for the weekend lockdown duration. There will be another 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 3, at 5:00 a.m.

"I express my appreciation to all the Navajo citizens who adhere to the weekend lockdowns. We can beat this virus if we work together. Other states and local governments observe the Navajo Nation on how we managed to slow the spread of COVID-19. There is no specific formula to slow the spread, but practicing the recommendations of public health experts and leaders, such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, staying home, has led us in a positive direction," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Navajo health experts state that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19 and by staying home and avoid all unnecessary travel.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff