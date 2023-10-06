First Lady Jill Biden to Visit the Menominee Tribe on Tuesday, Oct. 10th

The White House announced on Friday First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visit the Menominee Tribe in Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

On Tuesday morning, the First Lady will tour the Menominee Tribal Enterprises’ sawmill in Neopit, Wisconsin to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s sustainable forest management. Since 1985, wood from Menominee Tribal Enterprises (MTE) has been used for the Final Four portion of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament. Partnering with sports flooring manufacturers, MTE supplies the wood that makes up professional basketball courts. MTE has also supplied the lumber used for the flooring at the Field Museum's "Native Truths: Our Voices, Our Stories," the new Native American exhibition that opened in April 2022.

In the afternoon, the First Lady will visit the College of Menominee Nation in Keshena, Wisconsin to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s approach to community education and sustainable development. While there, First Lady Biden will participate in the College of Menominee Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Summit.

Since becoming the First Lady, Dr. Biden has visited several tribal communities, including the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe of Michigan, Cherokee Nation, Navajo Nation, and the Tohono O'odham Nation.

