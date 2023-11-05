Final Road to Healing Listening Session Held in Bozeman, Montana

Details By Levi Rickert November 05, 2023

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Road to Healing tour that begin in July 2022 in Anadarko, Oklahoma came to an end in Bozeman, Montana on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The session was the 12th stop of The Road to Healing tour. Sunday's listening session was led by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Principal Deputry Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Wizipan Little Elk Garriott (Rosebud Sioux Tribe).

The final listening session was one more piece of the Interior Departments collaborative efforts to address the intergenerational impact of federal Indian boarding schools and to promote spiritual and emotional healing in tribal communities across Indian Country.

The Interior Department’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report (May 11, 2022), authored by Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community), reported there were 16 Indian boarding schools operated in Montana prior to 1969.

"Federal Indian boarding school policies have impacted every single Indigenous person I know. Some are survivors, some are descendants, but we all carry this painful legacy in our hearts regardless of who we are. And how we got here. deeply ingrained in so many of us is the trauma that these policies and these places have inflicted on our people," Secretary Haaland told the crowd of some 250 people assembled on Sunday morning.

Testimony was heard from several elders who attended Indian boarding schools in Montana. Their testimony was consistent with testimonies made during all previous Road to Healing tour listening sessions. They told of physical, emotional, and sexual abuses they experienced while attending boarding schools in Montana during the 1950s and 1960s.

In attendance was Indian Health Service Director Roslyn Tso (Navajo) and Shelly Lowe (Navajo), chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Road to Healing Tour Listening Sessions

July 9, 2022 Anadarko, Oklahoma

August 13, 2022 Pellston, Michigan

October 15, 2022 Rosebud, South Dakota

January 20, 2023 Gila River Indian Reservation, Arizona

January 22, 2023 Navajo Nation, Many Farms, Arizona

April 23, 2023 Tulalip Indian Reservation

June 3, 2023 Mille Lacs Indian Reservation, Onamia, Minnesota

August 4, 2023 Riverside, California

August 6,2023 Rohnert, California

October 22, 2023 Anchorage, Alaska

October 29, 2023 Albuquerque, New Mexico

November 5, 2023 Bozeman, Montana

