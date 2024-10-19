FBI Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing 13-Year-Old Crow Member in Montana

Details By Native News Online Staff October 19, 2024

The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in locating Sa’Wade Birdinground, a 13- year-old member of the Crow Tribe, who has been missing since October 6, 2024.

There have been no known contacts with her family or friends since she disappeared. Sa’Wade has been described as a quiet, kind and artistic child who likes to laugh. Sa’Wade is well liked byher peers and teachers. She has never run away from home or been in any serious trouble. Her disappearance from home is totally out of character for her, and her family is very concerned about her. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice due to concerns for her safety.

“We are doing everything we can to bring Sa’Wade home safely. The community’s help is crucial at this time, and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately,” said Jeramie Middlestead, Big Horn County Sheriff. “Sa’Wade’s family is deeply worried, and any information, no matter how small, can make a difference.”

“The FBI is working closely with local law enforcement to find Sa’Wade Birdinground,” said Rhys Williams, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her, and we won’t stop until we have answers. If you have any information, please contact us.”

Based on the investigation thus far and the length of time that she has been missing, we are taking this case very seriously and chasing down every lead. Investigators are searching, canvassing multiple neighborhoods, and interviewing members of our community. We urge anyone with information to please call 406-665-9798. Any details, no matter how small, could assist in bringing her home safely.

