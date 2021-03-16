FBI Seeking Whereabouts of Crow Tribe Man Who Was Shot by BIA Officer on Crow Indian Reservation Over the Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff March 16, 2021

LODGE GRASS, Mont. — The FBI is on the lookout for Darnell Lee Not Afraid, 36, in connection with shooting on the Crow Indian Reservation on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The Salt Lake City FBI Field Office issued a press release on Tuesday evening identifying Not Afraid, was involved in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday.

Not Afraid is a tribal citizen of the Crow Tribe. He is five feet six inches tall, weighs 160 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. Not Afraid has tattoos on his chest, finger, left hand and right arm.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or the Crow Agency BIA Police dispatch at (406) 638-2631.

This is an ongoing investigation.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff