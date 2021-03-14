BIA Officer Shoots Male on Crow Indian Reservation

Details By Native News Online Staff March 14, 2021

Breaking News

LODGE GRASS, Mont. — The FBI is leading an investigation into a Sunday morning shooting in Lodge Grass, Mont. on the Crow Indian Reservation involving a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) police officer and a male.

This information was issued on Sunday evening by the Salt Lake City FBI Field Office in a press release.

The male "left the scene and has not been located at this time,” according to the press release. The male has not been identified and his condition is not known.

The FBI says the BIA officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The FBI is working with the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of the shooting incident.

There were no other details, such as time, place or reason for the shooting, given in the press release.

No other information will be released at this time because of the ongoing investigation, according to Sandra Yi Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and information will be updated when it becomes available.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff