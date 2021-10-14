Fawn Sharp Re-Elected to Second Term as President of National Congress of American Indians; More NCAI Election Results

Details By Levi Rickert October 14, 2021

Fawn Sharp was re-elected to serve as president of the National Congress of American Indians, the largest national American Indian organization in the United States, on Wednesday, October 13, during the virtual NCAI 78th Annual Convention.

The biennial election was conducted over Zoom.

Sharp ran unopposed and was re-elected by unanimous consent.

During her speech to delegates, Sharp referenced the difficult time Indian Country experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic and how NCAI helped secure unprecedented funds of $30 billion for Indian Country.

She talked about the need for the NCAI to work with tribal nations as the federal investigation of Indian boarding schools is underway.

Even with the difficult days, Sharp says Indian Country should rely on the spirituality found among tribal communities.

“We have the light from our Creator, we have our prayers, and we have the light of justice and truth,” Sharp said.

Sharp is the current vice president of the Quinault Indian Nation in Taholah, Washington. She previously served as president of her tribe. Other past positions Sharp has held include managing attorney and lead counsel; staff attorney for the Quinault Indian Nation; administrative law judge for the Washington state Department of Revenue – Tax Appeals Division; Quinault Tribal Court Associate Judge; and Counsel for Phillips, Krause & Brown.

A human rights attorney, former judge, and intelligence officer, Sharp has earned degrees from Oxford University, the University of Washington, and Gonzaga University. Sharp has served as both president of the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians and vice president of NCAI.

The office of first vice president of NCAI was the only competitive race this year. Three candidates ran for the office. They are Juana Majel-Dixon (Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians); Mark Maccaro, chairman of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians; and Lance Gumbs, ambassador of the Shinnecock Nation.

The winner for the office of vice president was announced early afternoon on Thursday during the fourth general session of the convention.

Maccaro won over 50 percent of the votes. The breakdown of the votes were: Maccarro with 5,313 votes (51.6 percent); Gumbs with 3,022 votes (29.4 percent); and Majel-Dixon with 1,955 votes (19.0 percent).

For the office of recording secretary, Aaron Payment, chairperson of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, ran unopposed and was therefore declared the winner of the office by acclamation. He most recently served as first vice president of NCAI, but was term limited out from that position.

“I pledge to advocate for your tribe as strongly as I fight for my own to uphold the treaty and trust responsibility…I have been a strong voice on advanced appropriations, and mandatory and full funding,” Payment said during his acceptance speech. “I have testified in Congress including the Senate Indian Affairs Committee three of the last four times on behalf of NCAI in advocacy of all tribes everywhere regarding federal appropriations.”

Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, was elected treasurer for a full-term. She has served as treasurer of the organization after the previous treasurer resigned last year. Holsey ran unopposed.

Originally planned for Sacramento, NCAI decided to conduct this year’s convention virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

