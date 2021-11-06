Fall Back Overnight to Gain an Hour as Standard Time Returns

Details By Native News Online Staff November 06, 2021

Most people in the United States will gain an hour of sleep overnight as Standard Time returns officially as 2:00 a.m. local time.

Turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight.

The time change will allow the sun to come up and go down earlier during the remainder of fall and during the winter months.

Most of Arizona and Hawaii do not participate in the time shift, so this change will not impact them.

The time change has been happening for decades. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 gave the country its current start and stop dates for daylight saving time. It starts on the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November.

While some people don’t like the change in time twice per year, daylight saving time gives the United States about 7.5 months of daylight saving time and 4.5 months of standard time.

Fire departments across the United States remind us this is a great time to change batteries in our smoke detectors, which should be tested monthly.

We will lose our extra hour of sleep on Sunday, March 13, 2022, when we "spring forward" back to Daylight Saving Time.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter