Due to Rise in Covid-19 Cases, the Navajo Nation to Return to “Orange Status” Restrictions

Details By Native News Online Staff August 11, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Facing a new surge of new Covid-19 cases, the Navajo Nation has decided to return to “Orange Status” restrictions. According to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez the details are still being worked out. The restrictions will include capacity levels for businesses.

Dropping business occupancy limits from 50 percent to 25 percent is under consideration.

According to Navajo Nation health officials, 75 percent of the Navajo Nation is fully vaccinated.

"This time around, we all know the vaccines help to push back on COVID-19, so that also has to play a factor into our decisions," he said.

Nez says based on contact tracing, the increase in new Covid-19 infection do not appear to come from businesses, but rather from through in-person social and family gatherings

“Contact tracers are finding that many of the new cases are due to in-person family gatherings where people let their guard down. We have to do better, and we have to remain diligent.” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

“We are seeing cluster cases in a few communities that contributed to the high number of new Covid-19 cases reported today,” Nez said late Wednesday.

Nez urges all Navajo Nation citizens to wear masks in public and for those who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible,

On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 49 new Covid-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,386. The report indicates that 30,062 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 297,027 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The overall total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 31,715.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

