DNC Native Caucus to Host Indigenous Peoples' Day Zoom Event This Evening

In recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the DNC Native Caucus will host a guest presentation on “The State of Native Representation" via Zoom on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 6 pm - EDT.

The one-hour event will be moderated by Advance Native Political Leadership’s (ANPL) National Program Director Jordan James Harvill.

Harvill (Cherokee, Choctaw) leads the development and execution of ANPL’s leadership pathway programs, research and data programs focused on understanding barriers, opportunities, and progress towards representation parity, and coordinates its state and national power building networks.

Jordan has nearly a decade of experience in political strategy, voter mobilization, and campaign management spanning national organizations and candidate campaigns at every level of government. Prior to joining the Advance team, Jordan was the founding Chief of Staff at VoteAmerica, one of the nation’s largest voter turnout organizations mobilizing over 25 million voters in the New American Majority during the 2020 election.

Time Monday, October 9 6 – 7pm EDT