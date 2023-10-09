DNC Native Caucus to Host Indigenous Peoples' Day Zoom Event This Evening

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
In recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the DNC Native Caucus will host a guest presentation on “The State of Native Representation" via Zoom on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 6 pm - EDT.
The one-hour event will be moderated by Advance Native Political Leadership’s (ANPL) National Program Director Jordan James Harvill.
Harvill (Cherokee, Choctaw) leads the development and execution of ANPL’s leadership pathway programs, research and data programs focused on understanding barriers, opportunities, and progress towards representation parity, and coordinates its state and national power building networks.
Jordan has nearly a decade of experience in political strategy, voter mobilization, and campaign management spanning national organizations and candidate campaigns at every level of government. Prior to joining the Advance team, Jordan was the founding Chief of Staff at VoteAmerica, one of the nation’s largest voter turnout organizations mobilizing over 25 million voters in the New American Majority during the 2020 election.
Time
Monday, October 9
Location
More Stories Like ThisABA President Mary Smith Release Indigenous Peoples' Day Statement
President Biden's 2023 Indigenous Peoples' Day Proclamation
Our Editorial Team on Indigenous Peoples' Day
In Advance of Indigenous Peoples' Day, 33 Members of Congress Send Letter to President Biden Seeking Leonard Peltier's Release
Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters.
Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution.
For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered.