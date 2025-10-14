Despite State Veto, Nevada Tribes Keep Indigenous Peoples’ Day Alive

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 14, 2025

Earlier this year, Nevada state lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill to formally recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. However, Republican Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed the measure, leaving Nevada without official recognition on the day most states now observe—even as sovereign Tribal Nations continue to lead the celebrations.

In his veto message, Lombardo argued that Nevada already acknowledges Indigenous peoples through the International Day of Indigenous Peoples each August. Yet no proclamation was issued this year, and during his tenure, he hasn’t issued one for Columbus Day either.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Barbara Hartzell, Executive Director of Native Voters Alliance Nevada, issued the following statement:

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day belongs to the ancestral stewards of this land, and no veto can change that. Our relatives fought relentlessly for this day. Tribal Nations, community members, educators, and allies stood shoulder to shoulder to win bipartisan support and place Indigenous Peoples’ Day where it belongs. The Governor may have vetoed it, but our voices were not silenced. We are still here, and we are not going anywhere.

“As we celebrate today, we can’t ignore that too many Indigenous families are still being left behind. Last week, the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada’s WIC Services were forced to suspend operations during the government shutdown. While the USDA has since provided temporary funding, it offers no lasting stability. The WIC program provides vital nutrition support for more than 500 Indigenous families, many in rural communities where access to healthy food and medical care is already limited. When that lifeline disappears, babies go without formula, mothers go without vegetables, and families lose the dignity of choice.

“Too many Native families have waited by the phone, pinned flyers, and prayed for answers while the systems built to protect us looked away. We know the cost of invisibility and the lifesaving power of laws that bring our relatives home and keep our people safe. Our next Tribal legislative priority will keep building that safety and visibility so no Native family is ever left searching alone again. Nevada must understand this: we are here, we are leading, and we are shaping a future where Native lives and voices can no longer be ignored.

“If you want to take action today, donate to ITCN’s WIC Services and stand with Nevada’s Indigenous families.”

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher