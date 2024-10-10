fbpx
Denver Indian Family Resource Center Announces Jolene Holgate as New Executive Director

Details

Tags

The Denver Indian Family Resource Center (DIFRC) Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of Jolene Holgate (Navajo) as the new executive director. Jolene brings extensive experience and a strong dedication to serving the Indigenous community, making her an ideal leader for the organization's next chapter.
 

Throughout her career, Jolene has focused on advocating for Indigenous families, particularly in addressing the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) crisis, strengthening family connections, and promoting cultural awareness in Denver, Colorado. Her background with Indigenous families will enhance DIFRC’s mission to support Native families and youth involved in the foster care system.

As Jolene transitions into her new role, Lucille EchoHawk, Co-Founder of DIFRC and Interim Executive Director during this period, will take on the position of Emeritus Board Member. In this non-voting advisory role, Lucille will continue to share her invaluable insights and extensive knowledge of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

The Denver Indian Family Resource Center has been a crucial resource for the Native community in the Denver area, offering culturally responsive services, including family preservation, child welfare advocacy, and community outreach. Under Jolene Holgate's leadership, the organization is poised to continue its mission of empowering vulnerable Native American and Alaskan Native children and families through collaborative and culturally sensitive services.

For more information about the Denver Indian Family Resource Center and its services, please visit www.difrc.org or contact DIFRC directly at [email protected] or (720) 500-1020.

