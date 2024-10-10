Denver Indian Family Resource Center Announces Jolene Holgate as New Executive Director

The Denver Indian Family Resource Center (DIFRC) Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of Jolene Holgate (Navajo) as the new executive director. Jolene brings extensive experience and a strong dedication to serving the Indigenous community, making her an ideal leader for the organization's next chapter.
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Kyrie Irving's "Chief Hélà" Sneaker Hits Market on Oct. 12
New Federal Rules Aim to End Tax Confusion for Tribally Owned Businesses, Boost Clean Energy Projects
Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more.