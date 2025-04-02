Democrats Defeat Musk, Win Wisconsin Supreme Court

Details By Neely Bardwell April 02, 2025

Dane County Judge Susan Crawford secured a seat on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, preserving the court’s liberal-leaning majority.

Despite more than $15 million spent by Elon Musk and affiliated groups to influence the race, Crawford defeated former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel—who was endorsed by President Trump—by approximately 10 points.

"As a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin," Crawford told supporters Tuesday night. "And we won."

Musk, now leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), became a central figure in Democratic messaging. Democratic-aligned groups spent millions portraying him as attempting to "buy" Schimel and the election. Crawford frequently invoked Musk in her campaign events, while the Democratic Party of Wisconsin launched a town hall tour called “People v. Musk,” featuring speakers like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who criticized Musk and DOGE.

With Crawford’s victory, liberals will retain a 4-3 majority on the court for at least another year, as key cases loom over abortion rights, unions and collective bargaining, and congressional redistricting.

“Today, Wisconsinites fended off an unprecedented attack on our democracy, our fair elections, and our Supreme Court,” Crawford said after her win was confirmed. “Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price. Our courts are not for sale.”

Crawford’s win wasn’t the only victory for Democrats. Incumbent Jill Underly, backed by the state Democratic Party, defeated Brittany Kinser—who had conservative support—in the state’s officially nonpartisan school superintendent race.

