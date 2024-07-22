Democrats’ Counter-Convention focuses on Trump and Vance’s Project 2025 Plan to Ban Abortion Nationwide

Details By Marlon WhiteEagle July 22, 2024

Native Vote 2024. MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — On Wednesday, July 17, Biden-Harris campaign held a press conference outside the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with speeches highlighting the stark differences between Republicans and Democrats views on women’s reproductive rights.

[Editor’s Note: Marlon WhiteEagle was in Milwaukee to cover the Republican National Convention. The press conference referenced in this article was held last Wednesday before President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. The campaign’s name is the Harris for President.]

Speakers included Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), and reproductive rights advocate Amanda Zurawski. Zurawskis nearly died during her pregnancy in 2022 in a trauma she says could have been avoided if it weren’t for the near total abortion ban in her state made possible during Trump’s presidency.

Prior to the start of day three of the RNC, the featured Democrats were joined by Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks, who spoke of the Trump campaign’s lack of solutions.

“You did not hear about a plan to secure the border from the Republicans,” Fulks said. “You did not hear about a plan to reduce crime. You didn't hear about getting guns out of the hands of criminals because Donald Trump and Republicans aren't here to lead.”

On day one of the RNC, Trump named Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate on the Republican presidential ticket. Vance, a conservative, was elected to the US Senate on November 8, 2022, and was sworn in on January 3, 2023.

Both Trump and Vance support a nationwide ban on abortion, abortion medication, and birth control, while Biden and Harris support a woman’s right to choose and reproductive freedoms.

“We know why Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance,” Fulks said. “Trump picked J.D. Vance because he would bend over backwards, and enable Trump to do whatever he wants with his MAGA agenda, no matter the harm to the American people.”

At the podium Gov. Walz got right into it, highlighting each party’s differing views on abortion bans and women’s reproductive rights.