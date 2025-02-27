Deb Haaland’s Campaign for Governor Raises $1 Million

Details By Neely Bardwell February 27, 2025

Native Vote. Momentum is growing for the former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s (Laguna Pueblo) race for New Mexico Governor as she secures over fifty endorsements and $1 million contributions in just her first week of campaigning.

The growing list of endorsements for Haaland includes U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, all three New Mexico members of Congress, city councilors, county commissioners, and former elected officials Paula Garcia and Marty Chavez.

“Deb Haaland knows the challenges that New Mexicans face because she’s lived them. I’ve worked with her up close when she served in Congress and as America’s first Native American Cabinet Secretary, and she has what it takes to continue delivering for New Mexico. I am proud to support her campaign and I look forward to joining her across the state,” said U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján in his endorsement.

After Haaland launched her campaign with a video highlighting her policy commitments of lowering costs, addressing crime, and promoting healthy communities, she received over $1 million in contributions from over 20,000 donors in just the first five days.

“I’m grateful for the trust that all of these leaders are putting in me – I am confident that the work I’ve put in over the years in New Mexico and in Congress, alongside the executive experience I gained at Interior, will ensure that I can be the leader New Mexico deserves. I’m looking forward to working with all of these leaders to change the game for New Mexicans,” said Deb Haaland.

Haaland is now on the campaign trail, taking off on a statewide tour to meet and hear from New Mexicans. So far, she has already visited with more than 2,000 New Mexicans who shared their thoughts, concerns, and hopes for the future of their state.

As Secretary of the Interior, she was confirmed with strong bipartisan support as the first Native American cabinet secretary in the nation’s history. She worked those four years bettering the nation and even played a pivotal role in protecting 13.5 million acres of land in New Mexico.

Haaland’s roots run strong in New Mexico with her roots running 35 generations deep as the Pueblo people were the first farmers in the high deserts of New Mexico. She pays homage to her ancestors in her campaign verbiage saying she is able to be here today because of the work of her grandmother and grandfather, and the sacrifices of her mother and father.

