Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier Set for Monday, Feb. 6th

Details By Native News Online Staff February 04, 2023

On February 6, 1976, Leonard Peltier was arrested in Hinton, Alberta, Canada. Monday, February 6th will mark the 47th anniversary of his arrest.

Following a controversial trial, Peltier was convicted of aiding and abetting murder of two FBi agents and has been imprisoned ever since. Many people and human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, National Congress of American Indians, the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Center for Human Rights, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and others believe Peltier is a political prisoner who should be immediately released.

To mark the anniversary, people worldwide will commemorate Monday as a Day of Solidarity for Leonard Peltier, who is currently incarcerated in a federal penitentiary in Coleman, Florida.

As he enters his 48th year of incarceration, hundreds of his supporters will host “Rise Up for Peltier” events in numerous cities around the world, including Paris, Rome, Berlin, Switzerland.

In the United States, events will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Rapid City, South Dakota; Tampa, Florida; Santa Fe, New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tulsa, Oklahoma; San Francisco, California; and Washington, D.C.

Peltier is 78 years old in deteriorating health with multiple serious ailments. Supporters have been asking President Joe Biden to grant clemency so that he can spend his final years with his loved ones and tribal community.

Those interested in sending President Biden a letter should address the letter as follows:

President Joseph Biden

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20500 USA

